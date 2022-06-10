Hammerheads Win on Super Splash Day

On Friday afternoon, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium hosted its first Splash Day at the ballpark as the Jupiter Hammerheads picked up another win. The Hammerheads beat the St. Lucie Mets 4-2 and tied the series at two games apiece.

Three of Jupiter's four runs came on one swing when Kahlil Watson hit a three-run homer to dead center field in the third inning. It was the seventh home run of the season for the Marlins' top overall prospect. Zach Zubia and Sam Praytor were both on base for the big blast. That swing gave the Hammerheads a 3-1 lead. Watson finished the game 2-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Both clubs would add a run in the eighth inning as well. For Jupiter, it was an RBI double from Jose Salas that scored Watson from first base. It was the ninth double of the season for Salas, the Marlins' No. 7 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

On the mound, the Hammerheads used three pitchers on the afternoon. Starter Justin Fall kicked things off and earned a quality start and the win after going six strong innings. The lefty struck out six batters and allowed just one run en route to his third win of the season.

Out of the bullpen, the Hammerheads leaned on Tyler Eckberg and Caleb Wurster. Eckberg pitched two frames and struck out four batters in his first appearance since a brief stint with the High-A Beloit Sky Carp. Wurster pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned his sixth save of the season.

The Hammerheads and Mets will continue their series on Saturday night as Jupiter hosts Space Night! Join the Jupiter "Gas Giants" and learn about the final frontier with VR experiences, activities, and artifacts along the concourse. Tickets for the night are still available.

