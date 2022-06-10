Watson Homer Lifts Hammerheads over Mets, 4-2

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 4-2 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Khalil Watson, Miami's first round draft pick from 2021, clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer off Mets starter Calvin Ziegler in the bottom of the third inning to give the Hammerheads a 3-1 lead.

Mets outfielder Carlos Dominguez bashed his Florida State League leading 13th homer of the season, a solo shot, in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth Watson ended Mets reliever Jeffrey Colon's streak of 13 straight batters retired with a single. Watson scored on Jose Salas' ensuing RBI double to put Jupiter back up by two, 4-2.

Jupiter closer Caleb Wurster induced a game-ending double play off the bat of Alex Ramirez to earn his sixth save.

Jupiter starter Justin Fall (3-4) got the win after holding the Mets to one run over 6.0 innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Fall kept the Mets to 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Ziegler (0-2) took the loss in his second start back from the IL. He tossed 3.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out four. The three hits are the most Ziegler has allowed in his nine starts.

Colon pitched 4.2 innings of relief to finish the game out for the Mets. He retired the first 13 batters he faced and only needed 50 total pitches in the outing.

Omar De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and stolen base in the loss.

The Mets (36-18) and Hammerheads (28-25) play the fifth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is 6:00 p.m.

