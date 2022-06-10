Pitching Propels Tortugas to One-Hit Victory over Mussels, 6-1

June 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - On a night where the Tortugas honored pitcher Johnny Wright, it is fitting that Daytona's pitchers stole the show. The 'Tugas carried a no-hit bid into the eighth, as RHPs Reynardo Cruz and Julian Aguiar united to one-hit Fort Myers in Daytona's 6-1 win over the Mighty Mussels in front of 1,327 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday night.

In the second inning, Daytona (22-32) struck first. 1B Ruben Ibarra (2-4, 2 R) singled to left to start the frame and advanced to third on a double to center from DH Jack Rogers (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, SO). Following a strike out, 3B Austin Callahan (2-3, 2B, 4 RBI) punched the first pitch he saw over the second baseman's head and into right field. Two runs scored on the single to give the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Tortugas no-hit bid received its first challenge. Fort Myers (35-19) loaded the bases with one out thanks to three-straight walks. Following a pitching change, CF Luis Báez (0-3, RBI) hit a ground ball in the hole at short. Daytona was able to get the force at second, but could not make the relay to first in time for a double play. A run scored on the fielder's choice, bringing the Mighty Mussels within one, 2-1.

3B Jake Rucker (0-3, SO) stepped up to the plate with two out and the tying run at third and, on a 1-0 pitch, Báez broke towards second base. As the throw came to second, LF Carlos Aguiar (1-2, 2B, BB) sprinted towards the plate. 2B Tyler Callihan fielded the throw and immediately tossed it back to C Daniel Vellojín at the dish. The Colombia native slapped the tag on the runner to keep Daytona in front and close out the inning.

The Tortugas put the game out of reach with a crooked number in the sixth. LF Jamal O'Guinn (1-4, R, 3 SO) started a rally with a single to left and took second on a base-hit by Ibarra. Two batters later, Rogers smashed a grounder through the right side of the infield for a run-scoring single, extending Daytona's advantage to two, 3-1.

Following a strikeout, Callahan came through once more. The Fremont, Neb. native pounded a ball that ricocheted off the first base bag and towards the visiting bullpen. Ibarra and Rogers scored easily, while Callahan was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple, granting the Tortugas a four-run, 5-1, edge.

Daytona added one last run in the seventh. RF Fidel Castro (1-2, R, BB, SO) singled and stole second before scoring on a throwing error.

After Cruz (4.1 IP, R, ER, 5 BB, 2 SO) handed the baton to Aguiar (4.2 IP, H, BB, 4 SO) in the fifth, the Long Beach, Calif. native carried the combined no-hit bid into the eighth. Aguiar would break up the effort leading off in the eighth inning, sneaking a double past the outstretched glove of the first baseman and down the right-field line.

That would be the only knock of the night for the Mussels, as Aguiar slammed the door shut. The 21-year-old hurled 4.2 scoreless innings of relief to garner his team-leading fourth win of the year. Cruz took a no-decision in his fifth start.

RHP Travis Adams (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 8 SO) punched out a career-high-tying eight hitters, but suffered his second loss of the 2022 season.

The series continues on Saturday with Girl Scout Night at the ballpark featuring special discounts for Girl Scout troops and their families. As part of the celebration, there will be a Fun Fair on the Riverwalk until 8 p.m. which will include a dunk booth for the Girl Scouts Foundation, face painters, and various fun activity vendors. The Tortugas will partner with the American Lung Association, as well, for Lung Force Night, as we raise awareness in the fight against various lung ailments. It will also be City of Port Orange and City of South Daytona Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

The Tortugas will look to capture the series with RHP Hunter Parks (2-0, 2.65) is expected to toe the slab. RHP Pierson Ohl (2-2, 4.80) projects to take the hill for the Mighty Mussels. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.