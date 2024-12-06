Messi Snags MLS MVP Award
December 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #messi #intermiami
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 6, 2024
- Introducing "Designed by DeAndre Yedlin in Collaboration with FC Cincinnati" - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Transfers Santiago Sosa to Racing Club - Atlanta United FC
- "I Don't Know That FC Cincinnati Can Survive Without Nick Hagglund": Chris Albright Provides Clarity on What Comes Next for FCC - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Signs Ian James and Jack Kortkamp - Sporting Kansas City
- Minnesota United Acquires General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City - Minnesota United FC
- Messi, Inter Miami CF Academy Players, Commissioner Garber Comment on MLS MVP Award - Inter Miami CF
- The D.C. United Foundation Announces "Operation Marlo Miracles - Dreams Start Here" Partnership with Marlo Furniture and So Others Might Eat - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Captain Lionel Messi Named 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi, Inter Miami CF Academy Players, Commissioner Garber Comment on MLS MVP Award
- Inter Miami CF Captain Lionel Messi Named 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player
- Inter Miami CF Academy: The Next Generation Holds a Promise
- Inter Miami CF Opponents Revealed for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group Stage
- Academy Update: November 2024 Players of the Month