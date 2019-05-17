Mercedes, Gonzalez Guide Barons Past Braves

May 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Yermin Mercedes delivered a go-ahead two-run homer as the Birmingham Barons (17-24) earned their second consecutive victory with a 4-2 win against the Mississippi Braves (18-22) on Friday night at Regions Field.

Mercedes, who recorded his 10th multi-hit effort of the season, clubbed a 426-foot blast to left to erase a 2-1 deficit in the sixth inning. It represented his team-leading fourth home run of the season.

The come-from-behind win marked Birmingham's second in as many days against the Braves after Trey Michalczewski delivered a three-run homer in walk-off fashion in the series opener Thursday night.

Luis Gonzalez added three hits and scored a pair of runs to extend his hot stretch at the plate. The White Sox No. 10 prospect has hit safely in nine of his past 10 contests.

Barons left-hander Tanner Banks settled for a no-decision in a spot start, his fifth of the season. The southpaw scattered four hits and allowed across 4.2 innings of work.

Right-hander Mauricio Cabrera (W, 3-2) picked up the win in relief after the veteran flamethrower struck out two in 1.1 innings. Meanwhile, Connor Walsh added a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen and earned his first hold at the Double-A level.

Right-hander Danny Dopico logged his first save as a Baron with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Braves starter Joey Wentz (L, 1-3) suffered the loss after the southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in a six-inning effort.

With the win, Birmingham earned consecutive victories at home for the first time during the 2019 campaign.

The Barons and Braves will continue their five-game series Saturday afternoon at Regions Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

Coverage of Saturday's game will begin at 3:45 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.