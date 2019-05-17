Miller, Smokies Shut Down Generals, 6-2

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, suffered their second straight defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, falling 6-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (22-18) have scored only six runs in their past three games, while the Smokies (21-20) have put up nine in their last two contests.

Making his Double-A debut for the Generals, left-hander Bryan Valdez (0-1, 5.79 ERA) got through the first two frames without damage, but the Smokies put up runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to take a 4-2 lead. All of the runs that Valdez allowed came with two outs, and though he induced 11 flyouts, he could not complete the fifth inning. Sam Lewis got the last out in the fifth, and Kevin McCanna worked the next three frames, allowing an RBI triple to Vimael Machin in the seventh. Junior Garcia gave up a run in the eighth on an RBI double by Machin, putting the game effectively out of reach for a mostly absent Jackson offense.

At the plate, the Generals were held hostage by Tennessee's Tyson Miller (3-1, 1.17 ERA), who threw seven and two-thirds innings with just six hits, no walks, and eight punchouts. Andy Young and Ramon Hernandez clubbed solo homers two batters apart in the fourth inning, but the West Tennessee side was otherwise quiet, with the Generals failing in all four of their opportunities with men in scoring position. Young and Ben DeLuzio were the only Generals with multi-hit games on Friday.

