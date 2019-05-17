Jumbo Shrimp Trail in First Month of Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After one month of the Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp find themselves needing to rise up from the bottom of the standings against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers. The three franchises partnered for a round-robin competition throughout the 2019 season, with the winning team receiving one pound of seafood from each of the losing squads.

Jacksonville's 4-11(.364) record against Biloxi and Pensacola this season places the club in third place in the competition. Pensacola leads with a 10-5 (.667) mark, followed by Biloxi's 11-9 (.555) record against the other two squads.

The Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series will continue when the Jumbo Shrimp visit the Blue Wahoos for a five-game series from June 2-6. Additional dates for the series throughout the season include June 7-11 (Pensacola at Biloxi), June 20-24 (Pensacola at Jacksonville), June 25-29 (Biloxi at Pensacola), July 22-26 (Biloxi at Jacksonville, July 27-31 (Pensacola at Jacksonville) and August 1-5 (Jacksonville at Biloxi).

In total, there will be 60 games between the three clubs over the series.

