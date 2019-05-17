Machin, Myers, Miller Lead Smokies to Friday Night Win

May 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





JACKSON, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (21-20) defeated the Jackson Generals (22-18) 6-2 Friday night at The Ballpark at Jackson for their fourth straight victory. Vimael Machin became the first Smokie to collect four hits in a game, he finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, and three RBI's. RHP Tyson Miller (W, 3-1) struck out eight over a career-high 7.2 innings for his third win.

The Smokies broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third. Roberto Caro singled with one out, stole second, and scored on Vimael Machin's two-out RBI-single. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Charcer Burks doubled to leadoff the inning, and scored on Connor Myers' two-out, two-run home run to left field.

Jackson cut their deficit to 3-2 in the fourth inning after a pair of solo home runs off Miller. Andy Young's one-out home run to left field put the Generals on the board, and Ramon Hernandez's two-out home run to left made it a one run game.

LHP Bryan Valdez (L, 0-1) hit Caro leading off the fifth. Caro moved to second on Machin's one-out single, and went to third as Jhonny Pereda flied out to right field. Galli Cribbs Jr. tried to throw Pereda out at third, but the ball ended up in the third base dugout, allowing Pereda to score and extend the Smokies' lead to 4-2. Machin's RBI-triple in the seventh scored P.J. Higgins.

Machin came up in the top of the ninth with a chance to complete the cycle. Instead, he lined an RBI-double off LHP Junior Garcia to the warning track in right field to round out the scoring. RHP Tommy Nance (S, 1) got the final four outs to earn his first save since 2016.

The Smokies now have three chances to win the series in Jackson. LHP Justin Steele (0-3, 9.20) will start for Tennessee. RHP Riley Smith (2-3, 2.40) gets the ball for the Generals. First pitch from The Ballpark at Jackson is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.