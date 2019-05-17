Generals Gameday: May 17 vs. Tennessee

May 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (22-17)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (20-20)

Friday, May 17 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 40 | Home Game 15 | First Half Game 40

Generals SP: LHP Bryan Valdez (Double-A Debut)

Opponent SP: RHP Tyson Miller (2-1, 0.94 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped a 3-2 decision to the Tennessee Smokies at The Ballpark at Jackson on Thursday. The loss snaps a five-game win streak for the Generals (22-17), with the Smokies (20-20) taking a 6-5 lead in the season series. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals left-hander Bryan Valdez will make his Double-A debut after finding early-season success at both Kane County and Visalia. Valdez has pitched to a 1.59 ERA in five games this year, the second-lowest mark among all Diamondbacks minor leaguers who have thrown at least 20 innings. He's the first southpaw to start for the Generals this season, and he steps into the ring against one of the best pitchers in the Southern League in Tennessee's Tyson Miller. Miller is one of two pitchers in the Southern League with an ERA below 1.00 and at least 30 innings of work. Opponents have batted .150 against Miller this year.

RAZOR RAMON: It took a little while for him to get going, but Ramon Hernandez seems to be sharpening his edge at Double-A. After batting .200 in April, Hernandez is warming up in May, batting .286 through May 16. Hernandez homered and hit a sacrifice fly to drive in both of Jackson's runs on May 16 against Tennessee, and he's recorded hits in eight of his last ten games. His ability to play both corner infield and corner outfield spots has helped his playing time: he's made 1 error in 26 games.

Southern League Stories from May 17, 2019

