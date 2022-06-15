Mendoza Grand Slam Sparks Winston-Salem in 10-4 Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A seven-run fourth inning propelled Winston-Salem to a 10-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the series opener.

Bowling Green managed to get on the board first, in the third inning.

Alexander Ovalles opened with a leadoff double, and then scored on a Ronny Simon double later in the inning. Simon tried to stretch his double to a triple, but he was thrown out on a perfectly executed relay from Luis Mieses to Jason Matthews to Bryan Ramos**.**

Down by a run, the Dash bats came alive in the top of the fourth. After two quick outs, Bryan Ramos launched a solo home run out to left field to tie the game at 1-1. Mieses and Adam Hackenberg both picked up singles behind him, then Moises Castillo walked to load the bases. Harvin Mendoza came up, worked the count to 2-1, then crushed a grand slam deep to right-center field, putting the Dash ahead 5-1. The inning continued though, with a Matthews single and a Duke Ellis walk. Then, a line drive single from Tyler Osik brought Matthews across but Ellis had to stay at second base. However, a double steal put Ellis on third base and Osik on second, before a wild pitch allowed Ellis to score and put the Dash ahead 7-1.

Dash starter Matt Thompson continued to baffle Bowling Green through the fifth inning, allowing just the one run, but hit a bit of a jam in the sixth inning. It began with a leadoff double by Basabe, followed by a Kyle Manzardo double to push Basabe to third. A fielder's choice groundout pushed Basabe across, then a Tanner Murray single scored Manzardo to cut the Dash lead to 7-3, and chase Thompson from the game. All told, the righty worked 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, and racked up a career best nine strikeouts.

In the top of the seventh, Tyler Osik picked up another base hit on an infield single. He got pushed to second on a fielder's choice, then scored on a Ramos single.

Bowling Green responded with a run of their own in the bottom half. Ronny Simon laced a two out double, then Manzardo singled to plate Simon and make it a 8-4 Dash advantage.

Winston-Salem added some insurance runs in the eighth, beginning with an Adam Hackenberg single. Then, a defensive miscue allowed Moises Castillo to reach base, and an errant throw let Hackenberg take third base. From there, Mendoza singled to score Hackenberg and push Castillo to third base. And finally, Jason Matthews lifted a fly ball deep enough to Castillo to tag up and score, giving the Dash a 10-4 lead.

Jesus Valles and Ty Madrigal combined to blank Bowling Green across the final 2.1 innings, to secure a 10-4 Dash win. Matt Thompson got the win, while Patrick Wicklander took the loss.

