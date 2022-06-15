Greenville Drops to Hickory

June 15, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive fell to the Hickory Crawdads for the second time of the series. Hickory won with a final score of 13-6.

After a scoreless first inning, Hickory was the first on the scoreboard when Randy Florentino hit a single RBI. Aaron Zavala kept things going when he homered with a man on base allowing Hickory to lead 3-0.

The Drive remained off the board while Hickory extended their lead further in the third and fourth innings. Drive pitcher Yusniel Padron-Artiles walked in a run while Zavala hit an RBI single in the third. Trevor Hauver from Hickory hit a double RBI to make the score Hickory 6-0.

Greenville finally got in the mix in the fifth inning when a throwing error allowed Nicholas Northcut to score a run. Joe Davis scored one more run after a hit from Nick Decker allowed him time to cross the dish. Hickory answered with five more runs thanks to hits from Luisangel Acuna, Hauver, and Cody Freeman.

Matthew Lugo picked things up with a homer at the top of the sixth with a man on base. New addition to the Drive, Brandon Howlett hit a double RBI to send Northcut home.

Hickory scored their final two runs at the bottom of the sixth when Evan Carter hit a single allowing two men to score for the Crawdads.

A final effort was made by the Drive when Alex Binelas hit an RBI single, however they fell short as Hickory was too far ahead. Drive pitcher Padron left with the loss with an ERA of 6.71 and only one strikeout.

The Drive continues the series with the Crawdads tomorrow at 7:00.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.