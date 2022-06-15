'Dads Drive Up Score in Victory

June 15, 2022

'Dads Drive Up Score in Victory







Hickory, NC- The Crawdads strung together 19 hits as they defeated the Greenville Drive 13-6 on Wednesday night. Every starter for the 'Dads picked up a hit as their win kept them a half game behind Bowling Green for the division lead with seven games to play in the half.

The 'Dads pulled ahead in the second inning with three runs. Keyber Rodriguez doubled to center and was driven in on a base hit by Randy Florentino. Jake Guenther replaced Florentino on the bases with a fielder's choice. Aaron Zavala sent a ball over the right field fence to put the Crawdads ahead 3-0.

Two more runs in the third inning pushed the Crawdads' lead to five. Cody Freeman walked while Rodriguez and Florentino singled to load the bases. Guenther drew a walk to bring in Freeman and keep the bases loaded. Zavala once again capped things off as he singled in Rodriguez.

The Crawdads struck again for a run in the fourth inning. Evan Carter walked, and Trevor Hauver doubled him in to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

The Drive scored their first two runs in the fifth inning but still trailed the Crawdads.

The bats stayed hot for the 'Dads for the fourth straight inning as they put up five more runs in the fifth. Florentino began the inning with a walk and moved to second on a single by Guenther. Aaron Zavala flied out to left, allowing both runners to advance. Luisangel Acuña singled in the two runners. He stole his twelfth base of the year to get into scoring position. Carter walked to put a second runner on base. Hauver smacked a ground-rule double to send in Acuña and put Carter on third. Freeman's base hit scored two and gave the Crawdads a nine-run lead.

Greenville got three across in the top of the sixth inning. The first two chased Crawdads starting pitcher Ricky Vanasco from the game, finishing five complete innings, and allowing four earned runs. Jesus Linarez came into the game in relief and allowed the third run of the game.

Things kept rolling in the bottom of the sixth with another pair of runs. Once again, Florentino played a role in the rally as he got things started with a single. Acuña moved him to third with a double to center. Carter hit a two-run single to give the 'Dads a 13-5 advantage.

The Drive got a run in the seventh, but Tyree Thompson and Spencer Mraz held off the Drive's bats in the final two innings to keep it a 13-6 game.

