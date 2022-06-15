HVR Game Notes - June 15, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (29-29) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (24-33)

RHP Matt Sauer (3-1, 3.02 ERA) vs. RHP Jared Jones (2-3, 5.10 ERA)

| Game 59 | Road Game 29 | First National Bank Field | Greensboro, N.C. | June 15, 2022 | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

TWO WEEKS IN THE TRIAD: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue on 12-game road trip of the season tonight as they take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the Gate City. This is the lone 12-game trip of the year for Hudson Valley. Following this week's six-game series, the Renegades have a six-game date with the Winston-Salem Dash. This is the only series of the year between Hudson Valley and Greensboro, despite both playing in the North Division.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: In a wild game in Greensboro, the Renegades came from behind late to score an 11-9 win in 10 innings on Tuesday night. Everson Pereira starred at the plate for Hudson Valley, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Eric Wagaman also went deep last night for Hudson Valley, his seventh of the season to tie his career high in only 30 games played. Tyler Hardman and Pat DeMarco each drove in two runs.

PEREIRA YARD WORK: Everson Pereira hit two home runs for the Renegades on Tuesday night, his fourth career multi-homer game. All four have come within the last calendar year, and three while a member of the Hudson Valley Renegades. The two-homer game also moved Pereira past Josh Breaux for second all-time on the Renegades career home run list.

Pereira Career Multi-HR Games:

6/14/22 at Greensboro Grasshoppers

9/5/21 at Greensboro Grasshoppers -- 3 HR

8/12/21 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

7/10/21 at Dunedin Blue Jays

YANKEES AFFILIATES IN GREENSBORO: In the history of Greensboro baseball, the Yankees have fielded teams in the league several times. From 1958-68, the Yankees were affiliated with a Carolina League team, the Greensboro Yankees/Patriots. From 1980-84, the Yankees returned as the parent club of the South Atlantic League Greensboro Hornets. After a five-year hiatus, the Yanks returned from 1990-02 as the parent club of the Hornets/Bats.

RUN LIMIT: After a rough month of May, the Renegades pitching staff has been off to a terrific start in June. The staff sports a 2.72 ERA on the month entering play Wednesday, the third-best mark of any full-season minor league team in the month. The Bradenton Marauders (A, PIT) have a 2.42 ERA on the month, the best of any team.

START ME UP: In the last 24 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 7-5 with a 2.76 ERA (36 ER/117.0 IP), with 103 hits allowed, 36 walks (2.77 BB/9) and 117 strikeouts (9.00 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 3.44, and the starters win total has quadrupled.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLE: Entering play on Wednesday, the Renegades sit exactly .500 with a 29-29 record, despite a +32 run differential (32-26 pythag record). Part of the reason for this has been the Gades performance in one and two-run games this season. Hudson Valley is 8-10 (.444) in one-run games, and 7-10 (.412) in two-run games this season. Teams are typically around .500 in these kinds of games, indicating that the Gades have experienced some bad luck.

EVEN STEVEN: A win tonight over the Greensboro Grasshoppers will get the Renegades back to a game over the .500 mark on the season. It would be the first time since May 12 (Game 29) that the Gades would be over .500 on the season. Tonight marks the first game since they slid back to .500 on 5/13 that the Renegades have an opportunity to finish the night with more wins than losses.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Entering year two as a full-season team, it is not surprising to see many Hudson Valley franchise records be threatened. Both Nelson Alvarez and Charlie Ruegger have 43 and 42 career pitching appearances respectively, five and six shy of the HV record. Matt Sauer has 112 career strikeouts, fifth all-time and 36 shy of the record. James Nelson has 31 steals, two shy of the record. Everson Pereira has scored 62 runs, tying him for third all-time and 10 shy of the career mark. He is also second all-time with 18 home runs, four off being the all-time leader.

HARDMAN HEATING UP: After a slow start to the season, infielder Tyler Hardman has been swinging a hot bat lately, picking up hits in 12 of his last 14 games. The hot stretch has lifted his season batting line from .173/.279/.298 to .228/.315/.354, a 92-point jump in his OPS. Hardman was drafted by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the Uinversity of Oklahoma.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: The Renegades have had two 2021 alumni recently make their MLB debuts. Infielders Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran both made their debuts with the Texas Rangers last week. They became the second and third Renegades, respectively, under the Yankees affiliation (2021 - Present) to debut in the Major Leagues, joining RHP Elvis Peguero, who saw his first MLB action August 26, 2021. Ironically, all three Yankees-era Renegades in the majors debut with other organizations after both were traded in 2021. Duran's debut marked the 110th former HV player to make it to MLB.

