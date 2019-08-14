Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (August 15-25)

August 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park tomorrow for the final time this season, hosting the Iowa Cubs (Cubs), Round Rock Express (Astros), and Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) in an 11-game homestand running through Sunday, Aug. 25.

The homestand wraps up the 2019 regular-season home schedule for the Redbirds, which was the 20th season in AutoZone Park history. The final weekend of the season, Aug. 23-25, will be dedicated to celebrating the 20th season of the Downtown Memphis gem with the replica 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring giveaway presented by Terminix, a Yadier Molina T-Shirt Jersey giveaway courtesy of AutoZone, and Fan Appreciation Day presented by Hunter Fan which features all fans entering the gates receiving a ticket voucher good for a game during the 2020 season.

After this homestand, AutoZone Park will host the Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting on Sept. 17, which pits the winner of the Pacific Coast League against the winner of the International League in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy. More information and tickets are available at www.memphisredbirds.com/nationalchampionship.

Thursday, August 15 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products: the Redbirds will be taking the field as the Memphis Chicks and fan-favorite Chicks mascot Blooper will be in attendance, and fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

- College Night with $5 Bluff Tickets: college students with a valid student ID can purchase $5 Bluff tickets at the AutoZone Park Box Office on the day of the game

Friday, August 16 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Sandlot Night featuring "Squints": celebrate the iconic movie The Sandlot with the Redbirds and "Squints" from the movie, as Squints is scheduled to meet fans from approximately 7-8:30 p.m. after he throws a first pitch and the movie will be played on the videoboard after the game

- Sandlot Night VIP Meet-and-Greet Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket for Sandlot Night at www.memphisredbirds.com/sandlot that includes a Club Level ticket with a buffet in the Home Plate Club, a VIP Meet-and-Greet with "Squints" from the movie, and an exclusive Squints t-shirt

- All-You-Can-Eat Beef Sliders Specialty Ticket presented by Dave & Buster's: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring beef sliders and fixings, plus hot dogs and two drinks per person (soda/water), and specialty ticket buyers also receive a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card

- Cardinals Golf Umbrella Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals that includes a St. Louis Cardinals Golf Umbrella

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

Saturday, August 17 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by the second-to-last postgame fireworks display of the season, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- Aldo's Pizza Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos that includes a 22 oz mug for bottomless fountain drinks on the night of the game, plus discounted $3 draft beer, $3 ice cream floats, or $1 sodas when bringing the mug to Aldo's Pizza Pies, and a coupon for a free slice of pizza and a soda at Aldo's Pizza Pies (Downtown or Midtown locations)

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

Sunday, August 18 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering

- Pregame Autographs presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 1:15-1:35

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

- Memphis Staycation Specialty Ticket: with the purchase of a specialty ticket, fans also receive fantastic perks from their choice of Malco Theatres, the Memphis Zoo, or Dave & Buster's

Monday, August 19 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Música Monday: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series, and fans can enjoy $5 Dos Equis, $4 Elotes (Mexican street corn), and $3 tacos at the El Fuego Burrito stand in right field

- Budweiser Bowtie Bar Ticket Special: tickets for the all-inclusive Budweiser Bowtie Bar, featuring free food and drinks including beer and wine, cost $45 ($15 off)

Tuesday, August 20 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

Wednesday, August 21 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:30)

- Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis: dog parents are allowed to bring their furry friend to the stadium with the purchase of a Woof Wednesday specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/woof

Thursday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products: fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

- Grizzlies Night with Jersey Auction: on Grizzlies Night, the Redbirds will be wearing special jerseys themed after the Memphis Grizzlies' brand-new 25th season throwback uniforms, and the jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting both the Redbirds Community Fund and the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation

- Bluff City Package presented by Big Cypress Lodge: fans can purchase a ticket package at www.memphisredbirds.com/grizzlies that includes a ticket to Grizzlies Night, a ticket to the 2019-20 Grizzlies home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 25, a ticket to the Triple-A National Championship Game at AutoZone Park on Sept. 17, and a ticket to the Sky High Elevator Ride at Big Cypress Lodge

- College Night with $5 Bluff Tickets: college students with a valid student ID can purchase $5 Bluff tickets at the AutoZone Park Box Office on the day of the game

Friday, August 23 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Replica 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring Giveaway presented by Terminix: the first 2,000 fans when gates open receive a replica of the team's 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring, courtesy of Terminix

- Guaranteed Replica Ring Ticket Package: fans can guarantee a replica ring without having to be one of the first 2,000 fans with a specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/ring that also includes a ticket to the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game at AutoZone Park on Sept. 17

- All-You-Can-Eat Crab Legs Specialty Ticket presented by Dave & Buster's: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring crab legs and fixings, plus hot dogs and two drinks per person (soda/water), and specialty ticket buyers also receive a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card

- Papa John's Friday Family Pack Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a minimum of four Field Box tickets at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack also receive four free hot dogs, four free sodas, and one free large bottomless popcorn at the game, plus two coupons for a free large Papa John's pizza

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

Saturday, August 24 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Yadier Molina T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway presented by AutoZone: the first 1,500 fans when gates open receive a Yadier Molina jersey t-shirt in the style of jersey he wore as a Redbird in 2004 to help celebrate the 20th season of AutoZone Park this year

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by the final postgame fireworks display of the season, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- Aldo's Pizza Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos that includes a 22 oz mug for bottomless fountain drinks on the night of the game, plus discounted $3 draft beer, $3 ice cream floats, or $1 sodas when bringing the mug to Aldo's Pizza Pies, and a coupon for a free slice of pizza and a soda at Aldo's Pizza Pies (Downtown or Midtown locations)

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

Sunday, August 25 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Fan Appreciation Day presented by Hunter Fan: all fans entering the gates will receive a ticket voucher good for a game during the 2020 season (some restrictions apply), and during the game the Redbirds will be giving away nine ceiling fans, one per inning, compliments of Hunter Fan Company

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering

- Pregame Autographs presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 1:15-1:35

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

- Cardinals Adult Road Alternate Jersey Specialty Ticket: fans can purchase a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals that includes a jersey in the new style worn by the St. Louis Cardinals during Saturday games on the road (size XL)

- Memphis Staycation Specialty Ticket: with the purchase of a specialty ticket, fans also receive fantastic perks from their choice of Malco Theatres, the Memphis Zoo, or Dave & Buster's

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.