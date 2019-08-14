Read's walk-off double gives Tacos 8-7 win over Redbirds

Fresno, California - In the 100th all-time meeting between the Fresno Tacos (55-66) and Memphis Redbirds (55-66), it was the Tacos who came out on top with an 8-7 walk-off win. The victory snapped Fresno's seven-game losing streak and any chance of a Memphis sweep. Dakota Bacus (5-5) relished the decision after one and one-third frames of scoreless relief. Lefty Chasen Shreve (2-2) ached the defeat.

Raudy Read headlined the Tacos offense with a four-hit and RBI affair. The catcher smashed his 16th homer of the season in the first and would finish the evening with a double to the left-center wall. It was his second walk-off this year (April 8th) and sixth by Fresno overall. Yadiel Hernandez added a pair of hits and runs while Brandon Snyder enjoyed a multi-RBI game.

The Redbirds had two players notch both multi-hit and RBI nights. Edmundo Sosa laced three singles and plated a pair. John Nogowski whacked two hits and RBI while walking three times. Both clubs will have Wednesday off before continuing play on Thursday.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- C Raudy Read (4-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Brandon Snyder (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

- 1B John Nogowski (2-2, 2 RBI, R, 3 BB)

- SS Edmundo Sosa (3-5, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Adolis Garcia (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: With two walks, Carter Kieboom has now reached base safely in 33 of his last 35 games dating to June 29; the Washington Nationals top-ranked prospect is batting .306 (44-for-144) during that span, with six three-hit games.

