Chihuahuas Bring out Brooms, Win Fifth Straight Overall

August 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the San Antonio Missions 14-9 Tuesday to complete a sweep of the team with the best record in the Pacific Coast League. The Chihuahuas have won five consecutive games and are tied for first place with the Las Vegas Aviators with 19 games remaining.

The Chihuahuas sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring eight times, all with two outs. The rally included a two-run single by El Paso starting pitcher Jerry Keel. Keel was the winning pitcher Tuesday, the fourth consecutive game El Paso's starter got the win.

Aderlin Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs for the Chihuahuas. El Paso won five of the seven games on the homestand. The San Antonio series was El Paso's first sweep since June 4-6 at Iowa.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/13/579475#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579475

Team Records: San Antonio (72-49), El Paso (71-50)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (7-5, 6.27) vs. Salt Lake RHP Jaime Barria (3-2, 8.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.