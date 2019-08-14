Houston Astros Recall Round Rock Express RHP Cy Sneed

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Houston Astros have recalled Round Rock Express RHP Cy Sneed, the club announced on Wednesday afternoon. Sneed is making his third trip to The Show in 2019 after stints with Houston from June 27-July 12 and July 23-August 2.

In a corresponding roster move, Astros RHP Joe Biagini was optioned to the Express. Biagini was acquired by Houston from Toronto in a trade deadline deal that sent E-Train OF Derek Fisher to the Blue Jays. The righty has allowed two runs on nine hits in 7.0 total innings across four relief appearances with Houston.

Sneed has been one of Round Rock's most consistent pitchers in 2019, posting a 7-6 record with a 4.22 ERA (38 ER/81.0 IP), 70 strikeouts and 24 walks in 18 games, including nine starts. He last pitched for Round Rock on August 11, recording a pair of outs in a brief relief appearance against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The 26-year-old earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Honors in May prior to being named to the PCL team for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game. Sneed was unable to attend, as he was called up to Houston to make his major league debut just days after. In three total games with the Astros, all in relief, the righty has posted no record with a 3.75 ERA (5 ER/12.0 IP). He has struck out 12 to just three walks during his time with the big league club.

Sneed posted a solid 2018 campaign with the Fresno Grizzlies a year ago, going 10-6 with a 3.83 ERA (54 ER/127.0 IP) in 26 games, including 20 starts. He led the club in wins and innings pitched while only allowing six home runs on the year. In six professional seasons, Sneed has compiled a 37-36 record with a 4.19 ERA (283 ER/607.1 IP), 533 strikeouts and just 190 walks in 182 career games, including 97 starts.

The Elko, Nevada native was acquired by the Houston Astros from the Milwaukee Brewers in a November 19, 2015 trade for INF Jonathan Villar. He was originally drafted by the Brewers in the third round of the June 2014 draft. The Sneed family is no stranger to the MLB Draft as his father Robert was drafted by the New York Mets in the 1986 draft while his brother Zeb was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2012 draft.

After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, the Express return home to open their penultimate homestand of the 2019 season against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. First pitch in Thursday night's series opener at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

