Memphis Hustle vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights
Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle YouTube Video
Check out the Memphis Hustle Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2026
- Force Holds off Nets to Close off Homestand - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Win with Major Performances - Maine Celtics
- New York Knicks Sign Dillon Jones to Two-Way Contract - Westchester Knicks
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle - Valley Suns
- NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Japanese Basketball Icon in Line to Play in Greensboro on January 30 and 31 - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Long Island Nets - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers Split Season Series against Mexico City Capitanes Despite Jahmyl Telfort and John Poulakdias Career Nights - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.