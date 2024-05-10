Melton Leads Shutout Effort for Erie's Fifth Straight Win
May 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (17-11) tossed their fourth shutout win of the season in an 8-0 victory over Richmond (12-19).
Troy Melton allowed just three singles in five shutout frames to start for Erie. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. Melton needed just 58 pitches, 42 for strikes, to get through his outing.
Erie took the lead against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand in the third. With two on, Gage Workman stroked an RBI double to score the first run of the game. Hao-Yu Lee followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
In the fifth with two on, Lee buried a double into the left-field corner which scored both runners. Erie led 5-0 on a four-RBI night for Lee.
The SeaWolves put the game out of reach against Tyler Myrick in the eighth inning. With one out, Trei Cruz blasted a solo home run. Later in the frame with runners on first and third, Stephen Scott notched his third single of the game to make it 7-0. Carlos Mendoza followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-0.
Trevin Michael, Jake Higginbotham, and Calvin Coker combined for four scoreless innings of relief for Erie.
Melton (1-2) earned his first Double-A win. Bertrand (2-1) took the loss.
Erie notched a season-high 14 hits in the win
Austin Bergner will try to pitch Erie to a sixth consecutive win on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. Carson Ragsdale pitches for Richmond.
