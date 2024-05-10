Yankees INF Oswald Peraza Currently Scheduled for Rehab with Somerset
May 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that INF Oswald Peraza is currently scheduled to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Friday, May 10. The Patriots take on the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) on the road at 6:00 pm.
Peraza was placed on the injured list on 3/25/24 with a right should strain. In 52 games in 2023, Peraza had 15 R, 33 H, 8 2B, 2 HR and 14 RBI.
He made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2002 and hit .306/.404/.429 to go with 15 H, 3 2B, a HR and 2 RBI in 18 games.
The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native dominated during his time with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .264/.340/.458 with 110 R, 178 H, 25 2B, 34 HR, 88 RBI and 51 SB in 170 games over three seasons (2021-2023).
With Somerset in 2021, Peraza finished with a .294/.348/.466 slash line, adding 51 R, 96 H, 12 HR, 40 RBI and 20 SB in 79 games played.
The Yankees originally signed Peraza as an international free agent on 7/2/16.
He will become t he third MLB rehab assignment to play with Somerset this season, joining INF DJ LeMahieu (4/24) and INF Jon Berti (4/28 - 5/2). He becomes the 37 th Yankees player to rehab with the Patriots since being named the team's Double-A affiliate in 2021.
