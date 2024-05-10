May 10, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







NINTH INNING RALLY FALLS SHORT The Portland Sea Dogs rally in the ninth but come up short in 5-3 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night. Marcelo Mayer smoked three doubles while going three-for-four at the plate with an RBI. Kyle Teel and Nick Yorke both tallied multi-hit days going two-for- four and two-for-three, respectively, while Blaze Jordan extended his league-leading seventeen-game hit streak. Angel Bastardo fanned a season-high ten batters. Portland would take a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a one-out double from Mayer (10) would put one aboard. Yorke drove him in with an RBI single to put Portland on the board first. The scoring was silent on both sides until the top of the sixth when a bases-loaded walk from Brandon McIlwain would tie the game at one. Drake Osborn reached on a throwing error issued to the shortstop, McDonough, to allow a pair of runs to score and give Binghamton their first lead of the day, 3-1. Binghamton plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth after an RBI single from Matt Rudick along with another bases-loaded walk generated by Alex Ramirez would give the Rumble Ponies a 5-1 lead. Portland rallied in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single put McDonough aboard. A walk from Nick Decker would put a pair on before Mayer hit his third double of the day to bring in McDonough to score. The double to the opposite field represented his 12th of the season and put Portland within three. Teel grounded out to the first base side allowing enough time for Decker to score but with the tying run at the plate, the Rumble Ponies held on to defeat Portland, 5-3.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Blaze Jordan is riding a seventeen-game streak while going 25-70 at the plate with nine runs, five doubles, two homers, twleve RBI, four walks, and eight strikeouts. He is batting .357 across those seventeen games which now also represents the longest hit streak in the Eastern League this season. Kyle Teel is also riding a four-game hit streak of his own while going 6-15 with two doubles, one RBI, two walks, and five strikeouts. Teel is batting .400 across the last four games.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer hit three doubles last night after going three-for-four at the plate which is the most doubles in a game for a Sea Dogs bat this season. With now twelve on the season so far, mayer leads the Eastern League in the category and ranks second in all of Double-A, just behind Jacob Wilson (MID) who has thirteen. Mayer ties for first with the most extra-base hits amongst Eastern League bats this season with fifteen total, while tying for third in all of Double-A. He ties for third most hits (32) in the league and third most runs (20). Mayer also while ties for the sixth most RBI (19) and while ranking ninth in average (.294).

TOP 'DOGS Portland currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in doubles with 61 collectively. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average with a team average of .253. Portland ranks third in the Eastern League in homers with 28 total, just behind the Somerset Patriots (32) and the Bowie Baysox (32). Portland also ties for third in stolen bases (41) alongside the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Eastern League. The Sea Dogs collectively lead the league in OBP (.353) as a team while ranking fourth in all of Double-A.

LET'S GO LUGO Matthew Lugo comes into today with the sixth best batting average amongst Eastern League bats (.316), while ranking first in slugging percentage (.711), and OPS (1.106). He also ranks second in homers (7) just behind Agustin Ramirez (SOM) who has ten. Lugo ties for second across the league with 22 RBI, third in extra-base hits with fourteen, and third in total bases with 54. Lugo earned Eastern League Player of the Week Honors for April 15th-21st.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 10, 2005 - Jonathan Papelbon and relievers David Pahucki and Justin Sturge combined on a two-hitter in Portland's 6-1 victory over New Hampshire.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game four. Gonzalez last pitched on 5/4 in game two of a doubleheader with Reading where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing just one run on one hit while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. Gonzalez has faced Binghamton once in his career back on 8/19/23 in Binghamton where he tossed 2.2 innings allowing four runs on two hits while walking four and striking out two.

