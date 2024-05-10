Parada Powers Ponies Past Portland for Seventh-Straight Victory, Claim Series Win

May 10, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-12) slugged three home runs, highlighted by Kevin Parada's go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh, and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-6, at Hadlock Field on Friday night.

Binghamton has won the first four games of the series, claiming the series victory. It marks Binghamton's first series win at Hadlock Field since August 2021.

With the game tied 5-5 in the seventh, Alex Ramírez drew a leadoff walk and Parada followed with a go-ahead two-run shot over the Maine Monster in left field to give Binghamton a 7-5 lead against Brendan Cellucci (1-1). Later in the frame, Matt Rudick drew a bases-loaded RBI walk to make it 8-5.

The Ponies got the scoring started with a four-run first inning against Wikelman Gonzalez. Rudick walked, Rhylan Thomas doubled, and Ramírez walked to load up the bases in the first. Parada hit an RBI single, JT Schwartz drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and later in the frame Wyatt Young and Jaylen Palmer drew back-to-back RBI walks to give Binghamton a 4-0 lead.

Portland (16-13) chipped away at its deficit with an RBI single from Eddinson Paulino in the first, a sacrifice fly from Roman Anthony in the second and game-tying two-run triple from Paulino in the third to make it 4-4. Mickey Gasper followed with a go-ahead RBI single to give the Sea Dogs their first lead at 5-4 in the third.

Trey McLoughlin came in out of the bullpen with two runners on and no outs in the third and stranded the bases loaded in a scoreless frame, including two inherited runners.

Palmer led off the fourth inning with a game-tying solo homer, his first of the season, which made it 5-5.

McLoughlin pitched a scoreless fourth inning to keep the game at 5-5 and finish his outing with two scoreless frames. Daniel Juarez (1-1) tossed three hitless and scoreless frames in relief with a strikeout.

Jeremiah Jackson led off the top of the ninth with a solo homer, his third of the season, which gave Binghamton a 9-5 lead.

Also out of the bullpen, Carlos Guzman spun 1.2 innings of one-run ball and Wilkin Ramos earned his Eastern League-leading sixth save, getting the only batter he faced to fly out to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Hadlock Field on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has won four-straight games at Portland for the first time since Minor League Baseball began six-game series in 2021...The Ponies have won their third-straight series...Binghamton drew a season-high 12 walks as a team...Parada went 2-for-5 with three runs batted in and recorded his fourth multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game...Young went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to seven games and on-base streak to 12 games...Palmer went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs batted in, his first multi-RBI game of the season...Parada, Jackson, and Rudick are all tied for the team lead with three homers.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.