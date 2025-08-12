Meet Baffin's 2024 CFL Fan of the Year: She Saved a Life

August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Meet Kelly Hallet, Baffin's 2024 CFL Fan of the Year. A diehard Bombers fan who missed her first season in the stands for a remarkable reason: she donated a kidney to save a life. Instead of celebrating with a tailgate, she used her prize to thank and celebrate hospital staff, support other transplant patients, coordinate a donation of @BaffinWorldwide products, and raise awareness of Kingston Health Sciences Centre's (KHSC) Living Kidney Donor Transplant Program. Baffin's 2025 CFL Fan of the Year submissions open soon.







