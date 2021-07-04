Medina Leads Way in Second-Straight Shutout Win

Somerset Patriots pitcher Luis Medina

Harrisburg, Penn. - The Somerset Patriots (35-18) earned their second-straight shutout win with a 3-0 final over the Harrisburg Senators (20-33) Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

Luis Medina (W, 1-1) earned his first Double-A win with five shutout frames. The consensus top-10 New York Yankees prospect allowed just four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts on the afternoon. It marked Medina's first start of 2021 in which he did not allow at least two walks.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on an Oswald Peraza RBI single. Solo home runs from Michael Beltre (9) and Isiah Gilliam (2) in the fourth and seventh innings, respectively, topped off Sunday's scoring.

Peraza finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base.

Somerset got scoreless innings of relief from Nick Green and Michael Gomez before Ron Marinaccio (SV, 2) worked the final two frames to earn the save.

The Patriots have now tossed 20 consecutive innings without allowing a run, including 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings from the bullpen: both of which are season-highs.

Somerset returns home with the best record in the Double-A Northeast League and opens up a six-game series with the first-place Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

