July 4, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WE PLAYED A GAME, BUT THEN THE RAIN CAME AGAIN - After three postponements in a row, the Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats were able to play a rain-shorted six-inning game on Saturday night. New Hampshire jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after the first inning then extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning after a two-run double by Chavez Young. Then in the bottom of the sixth inning, the game was initially delayed due to inclement weather and was eventually ruled a complete game after a 50-minute delay. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader today.

CASAS & MENESES TO BE OLYMPIANS - Triston Casas (Team USA) and Joey Meneses (Team Mexico) have each been named to Olympic rosters and will be competing in Tokyo at the end of the month. Other former Sea Dogs on Team USA include Jack Lopez and Tim Federowicz while former Portland Manager Darren Fenster will serve as Team USA's third base coach.

ZACK KELLY IS STILL AT IT - Zack Kelly continued his dominant streak Thursday night. He pitched the bottom of the seventh inning and retired the side in order, earning his first save of the year. Kelly has not allowed an earned run since May 16th. Since then, he has appeared in 12 games, pitching 14.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on eight hits while walking seven and striking out nine. He owns a 1.07 WHIP.

SEVEN GAME HITTING STREAK FOR MENESES - Outfielder Joey Meneses is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak for the Sea Dogs. Through his last seven games, he is batting .440 (4-for-11) with five doubles, one home run and four RBI. He owns an OBP of .517 and 1.277 OPS.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division, 6.0 games out of first place behind the Somerset Patriots. New Hampshire is currently in third place and are only 4.0 games behind the Sea Dogs with four more head-to-head games between the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs this week.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford will start game one for the Sea Dogs. He has faced the Fisher Cats twice and is is 0-1 with 7.11 ERA against New Hampshire. Crawford has tossed 6.1 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven. His last start was 6/26 vs Somerset. He pitched 3.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five. Portland will send Frank German to the mound for game two of the doubleheader. He last pitched 6/25 vs Somerset and tossed 5.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking one and tying a season-high with five strikeouts. German has faced the Fisher Cats three times and is 0-0, 7.84 ERA in three games. He has pitched 10.1 innings allowing 13 runs (nine earned) on eight hits while walking six and striking out nine against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.

