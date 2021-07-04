Senators Shut out Again

July 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators were blanked for a second straight game by Somerset, 3-0 Sunday afternoon in front of 3,651 Fourth of July fans. The Senators twice put runners at first and second in the late innings but failed to score. They did not have a runner reach third base in the game.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Luis Reyes started and pitched well in the loss. He pitched into the sixth inning allowing five hits and two runs while striking out five.

Matt Cronin took over and tossed 1.1 innings in relief. He struck out three and allowed a run.

Diego Moreno made his debut with the Senators tossing one scoreless inning.

Frankie Bartow finished the game with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

WITH THE GAVEL

Rhett Wiseman had two singles in four trips to the plate.

Nick Banks went 2-for-4 with two singles.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators were shut out for the 12th time this season. It was the third time in four games they were shut out by Somerset and fifth time in twelve games against the Patriots. Diego Moreno was the 44th player to appear for the Senators this season.

ON DECK

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at First Energy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.