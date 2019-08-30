McGovern Receives Opportunity in Atlantic League

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes traded left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern to the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in exchange for future considerations on Monday.

McGovern pitched eight shutout innings and picked up the win on Thursday in his final American Association start of 2019. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was 12-7 with a 3.85 ERA for the Goldeyes in 20 starts and one relief appearance. Thursday's win was McGovern's 46th during his six years in the league, which moved him into third place on the American Association career list. On July 24th versus Texas, McGovern set the Goldeyes' franchise record for strikeouts.

The Atlantic League plays a 140-game regular season schedule that continues through late-September. The Blue Crabs are members of the Atlantic League Freedom Division, and just 4.0 games out of first place in the second half.

McGovern is in his eight season of professional baseball, and is 52-40 lifetime with a 4.01 ERA in 130 games, 122 of them as a starting pitcher. 2019 was McGovern's fourth season in a Goldeyes' uniform, and the 30-year-old was a member of the Goldeyes' back-to-back American Association championship teams in 2016 and 2017.

Additionally, the Goldeyes activated outfielder Jonathan Moroney from the Disabled List on Friday. Moroney is seventh in the league with a .322 batting average and last played on August 14th at St. Paul.

