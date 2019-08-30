Davis Homer Beats Sioux City to Force Three Way Tie

Kansas City, KS - It was a classic pitchers duel for most of the way between the Explorers and the T-Bones in the opening game of their three game series but a Mason Davis three run homer in the eighth would end up being the difference as the X's fall to the Kansas City T-Bones 3-1 in the opening game of their three game series.

For most of the game it was a pitchers duel between Carlos Sierra and Dylan Baker. Both starters facing their opposition for a third straight start.

Sierra took a no decision for the Explorers in a brilliant six innings of work. He shut out the T-Bones offense while allowing only two hits and a walk and struck out seven in his start. Sierra on the season now against Kansas City has allowed only three runs in 21.2 innings for an ERA of 1.25.

Dylan Baker (4-5) had his best stuff on the mound. Baker took home the win as he allowed just one un earned run in eight innings of work with six strikeouts and didn't walk a single batter. He was also on the receiving end of four double plays to help shut down potential X's rallies.

Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Kyle Wren hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield, Kansas City's second baseman would throw the ball away allowing Wren to take second base on the error. Wren would advance to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Drew Stankiewicz ground out to second base.

The T-Bones changed things in the game with one swing of the bat. With two outs and no one aboard Nate Gercken would hit Austin Biggar with a pitch to open up the opportunity for Kansas City. Dylan Tice singled to left which brought up Mason Davis against Matt Pobereyko. On a two strike pitch Mason Davis hit a three run homer to right field to give Kansas City a 3-1 lead at the end of the eighth.

Carlos Diaz earned the save in the ninth striking out the side to finish the ball game.

With this outcome and Lincoln beating Cleburne, there is a three way tie atop the South Division. By virtue of the tie breakers the X's still hold onto the division lead. Kansas City now holds the wild card and Cleburne is on the outside looking in.

The X's look to even the series on Saturday as Eric Karch (6-6, 5.15) takes on Akeem Bostick (2-1, 3.60) with first pitch from Kansas City set for 7:05 pm.

