Dogs Defeat Milkmen in Contested Game

For the most part, the Milwaukee Milkmen have played the Chicago Dogs very tough in each and every game this season. The Dogs have one of the most "destructive" offensive line-ups and their strength once again dominated in a 4-1 victory. The Milkmen were able to generate only seven hits over the game with the biggest one coming from Adam Walker. "Walk" hit his 22nd home run of the season which gave the Milkmen a lead in the early innings of the game.

Joey Wagman pitched a very strong game going five innings and struck out six dogs...and only three earned runs. He had the Dogs line up off balance, frustrated and pitched one of the better games for the Milkmen against the Chicago club. The bull pen of Zach Hartman, Manny Corpas and Colby Morris finished the game in perfect fashion shutting out the Dogs in the last three innings.

The Milkmen's offense was led by Glen McClain who went 3-4 against D.J. Shelton who pitched eight strong innings and struck out 8 Milkmen.

The Milkmen got a rally going in the fifth inning with a lead off double by Dan Ward. He was moved to third by Jose Rosario who laid down a perfect bunt. Sam Dexter hit what appeared to be a sacrifice fly to center field, and Dan Ward scored easily. However, the third base umpire ruled that Ward left the base too soon, and was called out. Subsequently, the video and still pictures showed that Ward was clearly on the base when the ball was caught.

The clubs meet for the final time of the season with Jake Matthys going on the mound for the Milkmen.

