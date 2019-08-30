Dahlberg's Dime, Roache's Homer Deliver Series Sweep To Milkmen

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Behind a Victor Roache homer and clutch pitching down the stretch, the Chicago Dogs held on for a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen, completing the series sweep on Friday night.

Jake Dahlberg (W, 9-6) hurled six solid innings, allowing two runs - one earned - on three hits and three walks while striking out six. It marked the UIC alum's fourth straight outing of at least six innings, three or fewer hits and one or fewer runs allowed.

The Dogs capitalized on a Milwaukee error to take a 2-0 lead in the fourth. With two on base and two outs, Trey Vavra's popup dropped out of Milkmen second baseman Garrett Copeland's glove, allowing Jordan Dean and Gustavo Pierre to score.

Roache extended the lead to three with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Edwin Arroyo.

Milwaukee got on the board in the top of the sixth when a wild pitch sent Christ Conley home to score. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Copeland's grounder snuck under the glove of Gustavo Pierre, allowing one run to score. Manuel Boscan attempted to tie the game from second base on the play, but he was promptly thrown out at the plate by Pierre to end the inning.

The Milkmen threatened for more runs by loading the bases with no outs against Casey Crosby. However, the former Detroit Tiger dished out two strikeouts and induced a groundout to third to end the threat and maintain the one-run lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Roache extended the lead to three for the second time in the game. This time, he mashed a two-run homer, his 24th of the year, to make it 5-2 Chicago.

Milwaukee got within two by drawing a bases-loaded walk off of Rich Mascheri in the top of the eighth. Justin Goossen-Brown then entered and forced a groundout to end the inning.

Kyle Halbohn struck out the side in the ninth for his 14th save of the season, securing the sweep.

The Dogs conclude the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Paul Saints at Impact Field. RHP Carlos Zambrano (3-1, 5.14 ERA) will get the start tomorrow, with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM.

