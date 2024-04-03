McCormick Field's 100th Anniversary Game Leaves Both Teams Happy

April 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- For the second year in a row, the Asheville vs. Fayetteville pre-season exhibition game ended in a tie. The Tourists trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but rallied for two runs to tie the game 7-7. When the ninth inning came to a close, both teams shook hands, hugged, and soaked in the history that was made.

The first game ever played at McCormick Field was 100 years ago to the day. On April 3, 1924 the Asheville Skylanders defeated the Detroit Tigers 18-14. Asheville and Fayetteville, along with a crowd of more than 4,000 fans, celebrated the centennial event in style. The game was competitive throughout; the fans were engaged; and the ballpark was rightfully recognized as the central figure of the evening.

Asheville's Luis Encarnacion tallied a pair of hits and Tyler Whitaker hit the lone Home Run of the game. Nic Swanson tossed four-innings of one-run ball while Franny Cobos and Ian Foggo both pitched a scoreless frame.

Fayetteville received multi-hit efforts from Chase Jaworsky and Xavier Casserilla. The Woodpeckers pitching was led by Derek True's four solid innings out of the bullpen.

The Tourists open the season on Friday night at home against the Winston-Salem Dash. A limited number of Opening Day tickets are still available. Fayetteville begins their season on the road Friday night at Myrtle Beach.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.