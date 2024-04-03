Aldegheri Gets the Start in Friday Opener

April 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Left-hander Samuel Aldegheri will start for the BlueClaws on Friday as part of Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. First pitch at ShoreTown Ballpark against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) is set for 6:35 pm. Tickets are on sale online.

Aldegheri, a native of Verona, Italy, went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA with Clearwater last season before a promotion to the BlueClaws. In four starts with Jersey Shore, he gave up 10 runs in 16.2 innings, but only four runs in 15 innings in his final three starts.

The southpaw is the organization's #24 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline, which notes that the last Italian-born pitcher to make it to the big leagues was Marino Pieretti, who appeared in 194 games with Washington, Chicago (AL) and Cleveland, in a career that ended in 1950.

BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski joined the latest Hook Line & Splitter podcast and said

"Not only this spring but the totality of the off-season. He spent some time down at the complex in Clearwater. He's a constant worker and takes care of his routines and himself. He came back into a really good spot and was able to ramp up right away. He does everything right. The talent is there. He's a guy that exemplifies the standard that we set with the Phillies and I'm excited he gets to start Opening Night."

He'll be followed in the rotation by RHP Jean Cabrera, who starts Saturday, and RHP Estibenzon Jimenez, who starts on Sunday.

