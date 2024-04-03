Winston-Salem Dash Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash excitedly announce their 2024 Opening Day roster. The 30-man roster includes six top prospects in the White Sox Organization, brand new names, and some returning players fans will recognize from the 2023 season.

The roster lists 17 pitchers, including returning hurlers Eric Adler, Juan Carela, Cole Duensing, Everhett Hazelwood, Ernesto Jaquez, Chase Plymell, Johnny Ray, Garrett Schoenle, Tyler Schweitzer, Jonah Scolaro, and Frander Veras. Newcomers on the mound for the Dash include number 2 prospect Noah Schultz, North Carolina-native Zach Franklin, Chicago-born righthander Riley Gowens, 2021 5th-rounder Tanner McDougal, former Red Sox prospect José Ramirez, and 12th-ranked White Sox prospect Peyton Pallette.

Three catchers have made the roster including returning backstop Colby Smelley. Newcomers Weston Eberly and Juan Gonzalez will also see time behind the plate.

The Dash will welcome fiver returning infielders to Winston-Salem: Loidel Chapelli, Shawn Goosenberg, Wes Kath, Taishi Nakawake and Bryce Willits. They are joined by 7th-ranked prospect and Ole Miss superstar Jacob Gonzalez and 2022 4th-rounder Jordan Sprinkle.

The outfield will be manned by returners DJ Gladney and Chris Lanzilli, who are joined by former Padres prospect Samuel Zavala. Zavala fit comfortably into the White Sox Top 30 at number 6. Guillermo Quiroz returns as Dash manager. Quiroz will be joined alongside veteran hitting coach Jim Rickon and pitching coach John Kovalik. Darius Day joins the staff as bench coach. Athletic Trainer A.J. Smith moves up one rank after spending 2023 in Kannapolis. Piedmont Triad native and performance coach Logan Jones returns to mark his second season in Winston-Salem.

The Dash begin their 2024 season on the road against the Asheville Tourists (Astros High-A) on April 5.The Dash will return to Winston-Salem for the home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates High-A) on April 9. First pitch will be at 7 PM.

