Winston-Salem Dash to Begin Next Chapter with New Owner Diamond Baseball Holdings

April 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Winston-Salem Dash have entered into an agreement to sell the franchise to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). All existing Dash employees will remain under the local leadership of current Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. The Dash will continue playing at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem as the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

"It has been an honor to contribute to the history of professional baseball in Winston-Salem through ownership of the Dash, and I'm pleased to pass the baton to DBH, who share in my vision for the future of the franchise and its impact on the community," said Billy Prim, managing partner of the Dash ownership group. "DBH is widely known for its focus on investing in the local communities where it operates with a commitment to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment and unforgettable experiences, and I'm confident in their ability to do the same for Winston-Salem."

"DBH clearly values and recognizes the traditions and uniqueness of the Dash and will be very helpful with our overall in-game operations, ticketing strategies, branding and merchandising, corporate partnerships, and relationships with other local businesses and nonprofit organizations," said DeAngelis. "I believe DBH will become a valued partner to the Winston-Salem community in short order. Our opening day this spring is April 9 and will be the beginning of what will become a new standard of entertainment in Winston-Salem."

Professional baseball first came to Winston-Salem in 1905 and has evolved into a tradition deeply woven into the fabric of the community. The Dash became an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox in 1997. After the organization changed its name from the Winston-Salem Warthogs to the Winston-Salem Dash in 2008, the team moved to its current home at Truist Stadium, which hosted the first Dash game on April 13, 2010. The Dash compete in the South Atlantic League and have continuously operated in Winston-Salem since 1945.

"I'd like to thank Billy for his vision and stewardship of the Dash franchise and the dedication of Brian and the entire Dash staff in creating a destination not just for professional baseball but for diverse events that continue to draw hundreds of thousands from the community each year," said Mayor of Winston-Salem, Allen Joines. "I am excited to welcome DBH to our community - their reputation for preserving and cultivating Minor League Baseball as an anchor for family-friendly, affordable entertainment will greatly benefit the Dash and contribute to the continued revitalization of downtown."

"The Chicago White Sox would like to thank Billy for his long-standing and passionate support of the Dash franchise," said Chris Getz, General Manager of the Chicago White Sox. "We are excited to grow our existing relationship with the team at DBH following their acquisition of our Double-A affiliate in Birmingham last year and are confident that under their guidance and the dedication of the front office staff, Dash fans can expect its best chapter of baseball yet."

"The Dash represent everything we look for in a club, with a prosperous market in Winston-Salem, strong ownership, adept operation under Brian DeAngelis, a terrific facility in Truist Stadium, valuable local municipal relationships and a leadership position in the South Atlantic League," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We are steadfast in our commitment to the City of Winston-Salem, and we look forward to growing our relationship with the Chicago White Sox while creating an elevated fan experience for the Dash community."

The Dash earned Baseball America's "Bob Freitas Award" in 2018 following a banner season, during which the franchise led all High-A teams in attendance. The prestigious honor recognizes the top overall operation at each level of MiLB for demonstrating sustained excellence in the business.

During the off-season, the Dash have been busy implementing upgrades to enhance the facility for players and elevate the overall fan experience, including construction of a brand-new performance center and batting tunnel, addition of a beer garden behind left field and a new LED videoboard.

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

