Wednesday's Exhibition Game Cancelled; Ticket Exchange + Amnesty Available

April 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Wednesday's exhibition game between the BlueClaws and Reading, the Phillies Double-A affiliate, has been rained out and will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to the exhibition game already have a ticket to Opening Night on Friday in their accounts. Fans can exchange their exhibition game tickets for a reserve seat to any other April game, including Opening Night if needed, subject to availability.

Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.

Ticket Amnesty Weekend

Additionally, the BlueClaws have announced Ticket Amnesty Weekend for April 6th and 7th. Fans with unused tickets to any BlueClaws game in club history can exchange them for a reserve seat to games on Saturday, April 6th (4:05 pm) or Sunday, April 7th (1:05 pm). These exchanges can also be made in person at the Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.

