McColl and Armenteros Homer in 12-7 Loss

August 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - A night after tallying a dozen runs in a winning effort, the Great Lakes Loons (28-18, 68-44) did so again, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts (20-25, 45-66), 12-7, in front of a crowd of 7,536 on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

In the losing effort, Lazaro Armenteros and Patrick McColl each belted home runs traveling well over 400 feet, with McColl's two-run sixth-inning homer tying the game at 5-5.

But the Loons answered with five runs in the seventh inning off Lugnuts relievers Kumar Nambiar and Trayson Kubo, keyed by a two-run double from Damon Keith.

José Ramos added an RBI double in the eighth and Luis Díaz lined a solo home run in the ninth for Great Lakes, which has won three of four games in the six-game series.

Lugnuts starter Jake Walkinshaw fell victim to his own big inning, allowing four runs in the third. In all, the right-hander gave up six hits, four walks and five runs in five innings, striking out two.

Lansing designated hitter Shane McGuire drew two walks for the second straight game and now has 15 walks in his first 16 games in the Midwest League.

Saturday begins Wizarding Weekend, with a special scarf giveaway, Butterbeer and much more, including postgame LAFCU Fireworks following the 7:05 p.m. game. The Lugnuts will start right-hander Kyle Virbitsky (2.70 ERA) against Great Lakes right-hander Emmet Sheehan (2.80). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.