Cubs Sweep Doubleheader Over Beloit 3-2 and 4-3

South Bend, IN - At the start of the week, the Beloit Sky Carp won the series opener against the South Bend Cubs to jump into a tie for first place in the West Division. Since that point, the Cubs have rattled off three straight wins, including a sweep of the Sky Carp on Friday night with 3-2 and 4-3 victories.

Friday's dominance over Beloit once again puts South Bend back into a three-game lead in the circuit with 20 games to go in the regular season. The dash to September is heating up, and the Cubs have the opportunity to deal a serious blow to Beloit's playoff chances with continued success this weekend.

Game 1 of the twin-bill featured Luis Devers on the mound for the Cubs, and with just one run allowed in five innings of work. The run that Devers surrendered came in the top of the 1st inning, courtesy of a Dalvy Rosario solo home run. From that point on, Devers locked in and also struck out five Sky Carp in the game.

In the run department from the first clash, South Bend tied the game at 1-1 as Pablo Aliendo ripped a single into left-center to score Luis Verdugo. Deadlocked after the 7th inning, the two clubs went to extra innings. The 8th frame was productive on both sides with Beloit picking up the go-ahead run in the top of the 8th inning. The damage was limited however, as Brad Deppermann stranded runners at second and third base.

As the game went to the bottom of the 8th with South Bend down 2-1, Pete Crow-Armstrong immediately tied it again on an RBI single. PCA then stole second, went to third on a ground ball hit by Yohendrick Pinango, and then scored on the same play where the shortstop Rosario bounced the throw to first base in the dirt, allowing Crow-Armstrong to score. The Cubs had walked-off Beloit, and took some major momentum heading into game two.

Much like the first, the second game featured some dynamic starting pitching. Kohl Franklin took the ball for the Cubs, and pumped in one of his greatest starts of the season. Back in July, Franklin tossed five shutout innings against Peoria, he matched that on Friday with a solid mix of all three of his pitches.

Franklin also got his night started with a bang. By striking out the side in the 1st inning, with all K's coming by the swinging variety, he set the tone early. Franklin matched a career high with eight strikeouts, and then set a new career best with nine by punching out Federico Polanco.

Franklin was put in line for the win when Yohendrick Pinango singled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th. South Bend added a couple runs of insurance in the 6th with a two-run double by Jonathan Sierra.

Beloit made it interesting in the 7th inning with a three-run homer courtesy of Polanco. In a 4-3 situation, Dalton Stambaugh closed things down and finished off the twin-bill sweep.

With the victory, the Cubs have their three-game division lead, and are now 6-0 when their games are aired on Marquee Sports Network. They will look to take the series win on Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:05 PM. Righty Richard Gallardo is the expected starter for South Bend.

