Cubs Clobber Sky Carp 6-1 to Take Back First Place

August 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - In front of one of the liveliest crowds all season at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs took down the Beloit Sky Carp by a final of 6-1 to take back sole possession of first place in the Midwest League West Division.

South Bend's lead over Beloit is now back to one game. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers also lost tonight and were shutout by the Cedar Rapids Kernels, and Wisconsin is 4.5 games back of the Cubs.

Taking control early in the game was key for the Cubs, but starter Porter Hodge worked around some early adversity. Hodge walked three batters in the first two innings, but rallied to hang exclusively zeroes on the video board. In five shutout innings, Hodge finished with four strikeouts, and six walks, but no runs came around to score. He earned his second Midwest League win.

In the run department, BJ Murray pushed across the first South Bend run with a solid single into right field during the 2nd inning. Jordan Nwogu raced home to score as the Cubs gave Hodge some run support.

The same energy came in the bottom of the 3rd as Pete Crow-Armstrong brought the ballpark to life on one of the most exciting plays all season. PCA laced a ball down the right field line into the corner, and with his speed reached third base easily for a triple. On a throwing error by second baseman Federico Polanco, the ball skipped away from the base. Crow-Armstrong got up, looked back, and sprinted home. With a beautiful up-and-under slide around catcher Bennett Hostetler, he scored and let out a rousing yell of excitement.

Later in the 3rd, Luis Verdugo continued his hot August with a double to score Yeison Santana. This month alone, Verdugo is batting .360 at the plate.

To extend their lead, Nwogu picked up his own triple to start the bottom of the 6th, then ultimately scored on a wild pitch. With a 4-1 lead already in hand, Pablo Aliendo crushed a ball deep over the left-center field wall in the 8th inning to heighten the lead by two more.

Aliendo continues to shine brightest on Marquee Sports Network. He already had a walk-off home run earlier this season on Marquee, and tonight's bomb continues that success. On the campaign, South Bend is 5-0 on the television home of the Chicago Cubs.

Tomorrow evening at Four Winds Field will feature a seven-inning doubleheader played between the two ball-clubs. From their postponement on Wednesday, game one of the twin bill will begin at 5:35 PM EST, while came two will follow 30 minutes after. Luis Devers and Kohl Franklin are the expected starters for South Bend in order.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.