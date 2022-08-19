Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

Friday, August 19, 2022 l Game # 110 (44)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-29, 53-56) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-27, 45-66)

RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 2.25) vs. LH Jackson Wolf (6-6, 3.96)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons scored four runs in the fourth inning and limited Fort Wayne to four hits in the game. Michel Triana hit a two-run home run, Tyler Callihan had a double, triple, and two runs scored, and Jose Torres added two doubles and two RBI for Dayton. Starting pitcher Jean Correa, in his first start in the Reds organization, fired three no-hit innings.

Current Series at Fort Wayne: Dragons 2, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons are averaging 5.7 runs/game, batting .255 with 5 HR, a 2.77 ERA, and one error.

Streaks: The Dragons have won two straight games for the first time since August 3-4. A win tonight would give them their second three-game winning streak in the second half (July 28-30 at West Michigan).

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have at least 10 hits in each of the last two games, marking the first time they have had back-to-back games with 10+ hits since June 5-9, when they had 10+ hits in three straight games for the only time in 2022.

The Dragons have posted a team ERA of 2.85 over their last nine games, allowing three runs or less in five of the nine contests.

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Garrett Wolforth, with nine home runs, could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

Jose Torres over his last 14 games is batting .357 (20 for 56) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton has hit safely in five straight games, batting .412 (7 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Tyler Callihan in his last four games is batting .389 (7 for 18) with four doubles and a triple.

Donovan Benoit over his last five appearances has thrown eight scoreless innings (opponents are 3 for 26 with 13 SO and 1 BB).

Jayvien Sandridge since arriving from Daytona has made six relief appearances, tossing 9.1 innings and allowing just one run.

Myles Gayman over his 15 appearances since May 26 has posted a 2.16 ERA (33.1 IP, 25 H, 8 R, 6 BB, 33 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 20 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (4-3, 4.22) at Fort Wayne RH Jose Espada (0-2, 3.22)

Sunday, August 21 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Fort Wayne RH Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 15.00)

