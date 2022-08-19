TinCaps Game Information: August 19 vs. Dayton

August 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-27, 45-66) vs. Dayton Dragons (14-29, 53-56)

Friday, Aug. 19 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 58 of 66 | Game 112 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf (No. 15 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Javi Rivera

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Audio: 1380TheFan.com (Mike Maahs)

PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have sold out 8 games, including a season-high 8,350 fans on the Fourth of July.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: Tonight is Star Wars Night with character appearances, as the team wears Baby Yoda jerseys that are being auctioned off at TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation... There will be postgame fireworks both Friday (Michael Kinder and Sons) and Saturday (1-800-Got-Junk)... The homestand concludes with a Sunday matinee when fans have a chance to win a San Diego Padres-style TinCaps jersey.

JACKSON WOLF: Ranks 3rd in the Midwest League in ERA (3.96), innings (100), and WHIP (1.16), 4th in AVG (.214), and 5th in strikeouts (120).

PROSPECT WATCH: Dayton shortstop Noelvi Marte is MLB.com's No. 2 Reds prospect and ranked as the No. 18 prospect overall in baseball. The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic was the key return piece for big league pitcher Luis Castillo in a trade with the Mariners on July 30. MLB.com says, "Marte has ridiculous raw power, as the young shortstop can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in batting practice displays."

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps have used 24 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 55 players total.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (106), 5th in walks (61), and 8th in stolen bases (25).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached safely in all 11 games he's played in.

JOSHUA MEARS: Since returning to Fort Wayne on July 26 (19 games), he's slashed .294 / .333 / .618 (.951 OPS) with 6 homers, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored, while also becoming the primary center fielder on defense.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Hit a solo home run and an RBI triple Thursday, which was fitting as he celebrated his 2-year anniversary with girlfriend, Andrea.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-47 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-14 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 208 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 53 this season. That list grew Friday as Wynton Bernard was called up to the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernard, a 31-year-old outfielder, played for the TinCaps in 2013... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

