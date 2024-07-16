Mbuyi & Kwajah Invited to Hockey Canada U17 Summer Camp

Hockey Canada announced today, the 80 players that will compete this summer, for spots on Team Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge taking place in Sarnia, Ontario, November 1-9, 2024. The list of invitees included two members of the Owen Sound Attack's 2024 OHL Priority Draft class, first round selection Pierce Mbuyi and sixth round selection Jett Kwajah.

Mbuyi played last season with the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, tallying 48 goals and 46 assists in 59 games. The Mississauga, Ontario forward signed his standard player and educational agreement in mid-June.

"Being invited to the U17's camp is very special for me; growing up I always dreamed of playing for Team Canada and being a of such a great organization" said Mbuyi when asked about being invited to selection camp. "I am super excited to have the chance to play for Hockey Canada and can't wait for the camp to begin."

Kwajah will join Mbuyi at the under-17 summer camp, after playing 30 games on the back end for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens last season, registering 3 goals and 27 assists.

The Under-17 development camp, runs July 18-24, 2024 in Oakville which is in preparation for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge scheduled to take place in Sarnia, Ontario from November 1-9, 2024.

