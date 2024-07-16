Belchetz, Hicks, Lemieux and Nesbitt Invited to Hockey Canada Summer Camps

Windsor, ON. - Spitfires' signees, Ethan Belchetz, Carter Hicks and Jean-Christoph Lemieux have been invited to Hockey Canada's U-17 Development Camp.

Eighty players - eight goaltenders, 24 defencemen and 48 forwards - will take the ice at Joshua's Creek Arenas in Oakville, Ontario as part of Canada's national under-17 development camp, set to take place July 18-24. All 80 players have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams (39 from the OHL, 23 from the WHL and 18 from the QMJHL). Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2024-25 season in preparation for the 2024 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 1-9 in Sarnia, Ontario.

Canada's National Summer U18 Summer Selection Camp will take place in Calgary, Alta. from July 27-30 before the final roster is announced on July 31.

Nesbitt, 17, tallied 18 points (9G-9A) in 58 games as a 16-year-old with the Spitfires last season. The Sarnia, Ont. product represented Team Canada White at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge in October, recording two points (1G-1A) in eight games, helping Canada to a gold medal. The 6-foot-4, 183 lb. left-shot centre was drafted by the Spitfires with the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

As part of Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, 41 players - four goaltenders, 12 defencemen and 25 forwards - have been invited to compete to represent Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scheduled for Aug. 5-10 in Edmonton, Alberta. The selection camp, set for July 27-30 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, will include a pair of Red-Black games on July 29-30. The first contest will begin on Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. MT with a matchup between Slovakia and Sweden. Canada will close out opening-day action against Switzerland at 7:30 p.m. MT, before facing Slovakia on Aug. 6 and Sweden on Aug. 7 to close out preliminary-round play.

The semifinals are set for Aug. 9, with the bronze medal and gold medal games to follow on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. MT and 6 p.m. MT, respectively.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will be looking for a third-consecutive gold medal, and a record-extending 25th summer U18 gold since 1992. Canada will be joined by Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland in Group A, while Group B is made up of Czechia, Finland, Germany and the United States.

