Barlow, George Headline Invitees to Hockey Canada World Junior Summer Camp

July 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Hockey Canada announced today the 42 players that will compete at their under-20 summer evaluation camp, taking place in Windsor, July 28-31. Attack Captain Colby Barlow and newly drafted goaltender Carter George will be among the hopefuls to be selected to help Canada's National Junior Team in its attempt to reclaim gold on home ice at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario.

Both Barlow and George are no strangers to the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence, having participated at the under-17 and under-18 levels. Most recently both players have had success at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championships, taking home a combined three gold and one bronze medal. At the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Barlow played in five games, tallying 2 goals and 3 assists en route to a gold medal, then at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championships he captained Canada to a bronze medal, registering 3 goals and 1 assist in six games. At the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, George was thrust into the starting role early in the tournament, helping backstop Canada to their second consecutive gold medal. He registered a 4-0 record in 5 games, with a 2.26 Goals-against-average and a 0.889 save percentage with 1 shutout. At the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championships, George was integral in helping Canada to a perfect 7-0 record and the gold medal, while tallying a 2.33 goals-against-average and 9.14 save percentage with 2 shutouts. For his efforts he was named the tournaments top goaltender and a media all-star.

"I am honoured and excited to be able to have the opportunity to represent my country at the summer showcase" said George when asked about this most recent opportunity with Hockey Canada. "I look forward to meeting new teammates and playing along side them in a Canadian uniform."

Canada's National Junior Team will gather at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, for a four-day training camp, July 28-31, which includes practices, a Red-White game on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and a game against Sweden on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets starting July 5, and are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.

The team will also travel to Plymouth, Michigan, to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase, Aug. 1-3; it will take on Finland on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and the United States on Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada's National Junior Team and the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.