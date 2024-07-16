Four Petes Named to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp Rosters

(Peterborough, ON) - On Tuesday, July 16, Hockey Canada officially released the rosters for their annual Program of Excellence Summer Camps. Second year Petes Carson Cameron and Caden Taylor were named to the U18 roster, while rookies Colin Fitzgerald, Blake Gowan, and prospect Alexander Hage were named to the U17 roster.

"Congratulations to Carson, Caden, Colin, Blake, and Alexander on their selections to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "It's great to see that Hockey Canada has recognized their hard work and dedication. This is a huge step in the development of these players, and we look forward to seeing the impact this experience has on each of them."

Cameron, a 2007-born defenceman from Bobcaygeon, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In his first season with the Petes, Cameron scored four goals and added 22 assists for 26 points, winning both the Black's Family Trophy (rookie of the year) and Ushers Trophy (best defenceman) at the Petes 2023-24 Awards Banquet. This is Cameron's second time attending the Summer Excellence Camps. Last summer, he was selected for U17 camp, which led to him winning a gold medal with Canada White at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Taylor, a 2007-born forward from Shanty Bay, ON, was selected by the Sudbury Wolves in the first round, ninth overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He was acquired by the Petes on January 8, 2024, in exchange for Donovan McCoy. In 58 games last season between the Wolves and Petes, he scored 12 goals and added 11 assists for 23 points.

Fitzgerald, a Peterborough, ON, native, was selected by the Petes in the first round, third overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He featured in 34 games last season with the Peterborough Petes U16, scoring 39 goals and adding 25 assists for 64 points. In eight playoff games, he scored 13 times and added 8 assists, helping the Petes to the OMHA Championship game and the 2024 OHL Cup. In six OHL Cup games, the 6.01, 174 lbs centre finished tied for the tournament lead in scoring with eight goals and five assists for 13 points, leading the Petes to a semi-final finish and being named to the All-Star team.

Gowan, a defenceman from Kingston, ON, was selected by the Petes in the second round, 32nd overall, of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He played in 33 games with the Barrie Colts U16 last season, scoring two goals and adding 25 assists for 27 points. In 10 playoff games with the Colts, Gowan scored three times and added 8 assists for 11 points, helping the Colts to an OMHA Championship and a spot in the OHL Cup.

Hage, a forward from Mississauga, ON, was selected by the Petes in the sixth round, 105th overall, of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. In 32 games with the Vaughan Kings U16 last season, Hage scored 18 goals and added 35 assists for 53 points. In 12 playoff games, Hage had eight points, helping Vaughan win the GTHL Championship. At the OHL Cup, Hage added another eight points in seven games to lead the Kings to a second place finish.

