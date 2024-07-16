Eight Rangers Invited to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to congratulate a total of 74 players on being invited to attend Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps. The OHL players and prospects are part of a larger group of 160 from across the Canadian Hockey League that have been invited.

National Junior Team - Summer Showcase (18):

- July 28th to August 3rd - WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont. & USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

- 2025 IIHF World Juniors to be held December 26th to January 5th in Ottawa, Ont.

Goaltender:

Carter George (Owen Sound Attack, LA)

Defencemen:

Oliver Bonk (London Knights, PHI)

Quinton Burns (Kingston Frontenacs, STL)

Sam Dickinson (London Knights, SJ)

Andrew Gibson (Soo Greyhounds, NSH)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit, CGY)

Forwards:

Denver Barkey (London Knights, PHI)

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack, WPG)

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts, UTA)

Easton Cowan (London Knights, TOR)

Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm, PHI)

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads, 2025)

Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67's, CBJ)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers, SEA)

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals, COL)

Anthony Romani (North Bay Battalion, VAN)

Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals, ANA)

Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters, 2025)

Hockey Operations:

Head Coach - Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67's)

Assistant Coach - Chris Lazary (Saginaw Spirit)

Equipment Manager - Chris Cook (Brantford Bulldogs)

Athletic Therapist - Andy Brown (Owen Sound Attack)

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Sean Young (Ottawa 67's)

National Men's Under-18 Team Selection Camp (17):

- July 27th to 30th at Winsport Event Centre in Calgary, Alta.

- 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from August 5th to 10th at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta.

Goaltender:

Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Jaeden Nelson (Ottawa 67's)

Defencemen:

Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Carson Cameron (Peterborough Petes)

Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers)

Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters)

Forwards:

Ryan Brown (Sarnia Sting)

Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs)

Tanner Lam (Kitchener Rangers)

Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires)

Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers)

Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Caden Taylor (Sudbury Wolves)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)*

*- invited by unable to attend

Hockey Operations:

Management Group - Dave Brown (Erie Otters)

Assistant Coach - Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion)

Video Coach - Ethan O'Rourke (Kingston Frontenacs)

Equipment Manager - Brandon Grace (Sudbury Wolves)

Athletic Therapist - Shawn Winters (Oshawa Generals)

Team Physician - Dr. Adam Parent (Soo Greyhounds)

National Under-17 Development Camp (39):

- July 18th to 24th at Joshua's Creek Arenas in Oakville, Ont.

- Players continue to be evaluated in opening half of 2024-25 season in preparation for 2024 U17 World Challenge from Nov. 1-9 in Sarnia, Ont.

Goaltenders:

Mateo Beites (Sudbury's 5th Rd.)

Gavin Betts (Kingston's 2nd Rd.)

Colin Ellsworth (Guelph's 3rd Rd.)

Jason Schaubel (Kitchener's 5th Rd.)

Defencemen:

Lucas Ambrosio (Erie's 2nd Rd.)

Patrick Babin (Brantford's 2nd Rd.)

Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener's 2nd Rd.)

Luca Blonda (Sudbury's 1st Rd.)

Callum Croskery (Sault Ste. Marie's 2nd Rd.)

Michael D'Alessio (Erie's 4th Rd.)

Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Ottawa's 1st Rd.)

Eric Frossard (Guelph's 3rd Rd.)

Blake Gowan (Peterborough's 2nd Rd.)

Carter Hicks (Windsor's 2nd Rd.)

Jet Kwajah (Owen Sound's 6th Rd.)

Caleb Mitchell (London's 2nd Rd.)

Jacob Xu (Kitchener's 8th Rd.)

Forwards:

Nathan Amidovski (Ottawa's 1st Rd.)

Ethan Belchetz (Windsor's 1st Rd.)

Ryder Cali (Sault Ste. Marie's 1st Rd.)

Ryder Carey (North Bay's 1st Rd.)

Tyler Challenger (Erie's 1st Rd.)

Ethan Dean (Sudbury's 2nd Rd.)

Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia's 1st Rd.)

Beckham Edwards (Sarnia's 3rd Rd.)

Colin Fitzgerald (Peterborough's 1st Rd.)

Alexander Hage (Peterborough's 6th Rd.)

Logan Hawery (London's 1st Rd.)

Evan Headrick (Kitchener's 1st Rd.)

Jean-Christoph Lemieux (Windsor's 2nd Rd.)

Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound's 1st Rd.)

Alex McLean (Guelph's 1st Rd.)

Aiden O'Donnell (Brantford's 1st Rd.)

Brady Smith (Oshawa's 1st Rd.)

Adam Valentini (Brampton's 1st Rd.)

Parker Vaughan (Barrie's 1st Rd.)

Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara's 1st Rd.)

Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw's 1st Rd.)

Cole Zurawski (Flint's 1st Rd.)

Hockey Operations:

Director of Operations - Dave Drinkill (Saginaw Spirit)

Assistant Coach - Wes Wolfe (Erie Otters)

Guest Coach - Paul Stoykewych (Ottawa 67's)

Guest Coach - Brendan Taylor (Soo Greyhounds)

Equipment Manager - Trevor Castonguay (Owen Sound Attack)

Guest Equipment Manager - Morgan Payne (Barrie Colts)

Athletic Therapist - Jennifer Love (Sarnia Sting)

Guest Athletic Therapist - Dave Pandolfi (Niagara IceDogs)

Team Physician - Dr. Danielle Kelton (London Knights)

