MBF Raffling off Trip to MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

May 3, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative that will take one lucky ticket winner and a guest to Los Angeles and historic Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby!

MBF will sell 1,000 raffle tickets at a cost of $100 per ticket. The drawing to determine the winner will take place on Friday, July 1 at Dow Diamond. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit the Michigan Baseball Foundation.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes:

4 Days and 3 Nights in Los Angeles

First-class airfare for two

Three-night hotel accommodations at Historic Biltmore Hotel

$1,000 debit card for food and incidentals

Rental Car

Two tickets to the MLB Home Run Derby

Two tickets to the MLB All-Star Game

The winner will also receive two (2) tickets to Dine on the Diamond - An Evening with Terry Collins on Thursday, July 21 at Dow Diamond. Midland native and former MLB manager Terry Collins will serve as the guest of honor, who led the New York Mets to the 2015 World Series and also managed the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels.

Support of this initiative will assist MBF in fulfilling its mission of charitable giving and aid in capital projects for Dow Diamond. Since 2008, MBF has awarded 321 grants totaling $1,292,465 to deserving non-profit organizations across 14 counties throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Great Lakes Loons at (989)-837-2255, visiting Dow Diamond's box office in person Monday through Friday 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., or at Guest Services during Loons home games.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.