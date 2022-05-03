Dragons Rained-Out on Tuesday

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains were postponed by rain on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 4 at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Wednesday.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:

Schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/e6d0egshed4taypneuka.pdf

Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/

All tickets for Wednesday, May 4 are good for both games of the doubleheader.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

