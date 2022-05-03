Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 l Game # 22

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (10-11) at Dayton Dragons (16-5)

RH Tanner Bibee (0-1, 0.00) vs. RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00)

Complete Game Notes, Stats, and Roster attached.

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Lake County: Dragons 4, Captains 2 (all six previous meetings at Lake County).

Hottest of the Hot: The Dragons winning percentage of .762 is the best in professional baseball (Major League or Minor League). The Dragons are tied for the second most wins in professional baseball, one behind the New York Yankees, who have played 23 games compared to Dayton's 21.

The Start: The Dragons record of 16-5 is the second best through 21 games in franchise history (the 2007 Dragons were 17-4).

Games above .500: The Dragons are 11 games above the .500 mark, a level they peaked at in 2021. The last time they were 12 games over .500 was July 3, 2017, when they were 47-35. The last time they were 13 games over .500 was June 17, 2017 when they were 41-28.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 0. Andrew Abbott fired six shutout innings, striking out 10, and Nick Quintana had a home run and four RBI as the Dragons earned their fourth shutout in the six-game set.

Last Series at Fort Wayne: The Dragons went 5-1 in the 6-game series (April 26-May 1). They scored 26 runs (4.3 per game) while batting .221 with four home runs and a team ERA of 1.19. They committed five errors in the series.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the Midwest League East Division, five games ahead of Fort Wayne.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Hitters: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.731); he is tied for second in home runs (6); tied for third in OPS (1.064); and tied for fourth in extra base hits (10); Allan Cerda is fifth in on-base percentage (.443), tied for eighth in runs (13), and tied for sixth in walks (14). Pitchers: Andrew Abbott is first in strikeouts (35), tied for first in wins (3), and second in ERA (0.86); Connor Phillips is third in strikeouts (31); Donovan Benoit is tied for third in saves (3).

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-2 over their last 15 games. They have not lost consecutive games this season.

In the series at Fort Wayne, Dayton pitchers allowed just seven earned runs on 25 hits in 53 innings (1.19 ERA; .135 opponent batting average), and they posted four shutout wins. Since the start of six-game sets in 2021, the lowest ERA the Dragons had posted in a series was 2.45 (Sept. 14-19, 2021 vs. Fort Wayne).

Over the last seven days, Dayton leads the league in team pitching with a 1.19 ERA. The team ERA for the year has fallen below 4.00 for the first time, now at 3.98 to rank fifth in the league.

Dayton leads the league with 24 home runs. They hit four at Fort Wayne after hitting 13 vs. West Michigan.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL in slugging percentage (.731) and Isolated Power (extra base hits per at-bat (.442-86 points higher than #2 Jhonkensy Noel of Lake County). McGarry has six home runs and 10 extra base hits in 15 games.

Joe Boyle has made three starts covering 13 innings and has allowed just one hit and no runs with 22 strikeouts.

Andrew Abbott leads the league in strikeouts (35) and strikeouts/9 IP (15.00). He has struck out 42.7 percent of opposing batters (35 of 82). Abbott's ERA of 0.86 is second in the league. He has allowed only two runs in 21 innings.

Evan Kravetz over his last two outings has tossed eight innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out 11.

Jose Torres is batting .387 with three home runs over his last eight games. Torres has only eight strikeouts in 51 plate appearances to rank first on the team and 10th in the MWL in lowest strikeout rate.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 4 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-1, 1.69) at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, May 5 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (0-2, 6.48) at Dayton RH James Proctor (1-1, 4.15)

Friday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Gavin Williams (1-1, 1.83) at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-1, 3.60)

Saturday, May 7 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County LH Doug Nikhazy (0-1, 5.73) at Dayton RH James Marinan (1-1, 8.47) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 8 (1:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Tommy Mace (0-1, 6.23) at Dayton LH Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.86) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

