Captains Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for May 4

(DAYTON, OH) Due to inclement weather tonight's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Dayton Dragons has been postponed. Tomorrow will now see a doubleheader at Day Air Ballpark, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Lake County and Dayton were set to have first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, May 3. Due to rain that was on and off throughout the day, the field became unplayable. The game was officially called at 7:45 p.m.

Tomorrow's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games. This is the sixth doubleheader this season for the Captains.

Coverage of both games can be heard on WJCU.org/captains and the MILB First Pitch app.

