Mayhem Lose Fourth Straight in Huntsville

February 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem trailed by just one goal entering the third period, but couldn't complete the comeback and lost their fourth straight contest tonight in Huntsville.

Josh Boyko, starting for the fourth time in seven days, kept the Mayhem in the game as the Havoc bombarded the Mayhem with shots early and often. He saved 20 of 21 in the first, and 18 of 19 in the second, including a penalty shot, allowing a tip-in goal on the power play from Dan Winslow to get the Mayhem within one goal before the start of the third period.

The Mayhem couldn't get it done in the end though, as a goal from Cole Reginato and two from Craig McCabe helped give the Havoc a 5-1 win on Thursday night.

The Mayhem return home for 80's Night on Friday, February 28, at 7:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

